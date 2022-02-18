StockMarketWire.com - NatWest said it would launch a £750 million share buyback programme after the high-street bank swung to an annual profit as total income grew and a lower than expected loan defaults boosted results.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax operating profit was £4.03 billion from a loss of £481 million year-on-year as total income rose to £10,510 million from £10,508 million.
The company reported an impairment release of £1.28 billion, compared with an impairment of £3.13 billion following lower level of default than expected.
A final dividend of 7.5 pence was proposed and the company said it intended to commence an ordinary share buy-back programme of up to £750 million in the first half of the year, taking total distributions deducted from capital in the year to £3.8 billion.
In 2023, return on tangible equity was expected to be 'comfortably' above 10% for the group while income - excluding notable items - to be above £11.0 billon in the Go-forward group.
The through-the-cycle impairment loss rate was forecast around 20 to 30 basis points, with 2022 and 2023 impairment charge to be lower than the company's through the cycle loss rate.
'We aim to end 2022 with a CET1 ratio of around 14% and target a ratio of 13-14% by 2023,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.