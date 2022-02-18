StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Syncona said it had sold its portfolio company Gyroscope Therapeutics to Novartis for up to $1.5 billion.
Under the terms of the deal, Norvatis paid $800 million upfront in cash, and agreed to pay another $700 million upon achievement of certain milestones.
Syncona was also positioned to benefit from any future commercialisation of Gyroscope's lead programme via a low single digit royalty on future sales revenue.
'The transaction generates upfront cash proceeds of $442 million (£325 million) for Syncona's holding in Gyroscope2, further strengthening Syncona's capital base as it continues to build and fund its portfolio of life science companies over the long-term,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
