Under the terms of the deal, Norvatis paid $800 million upfront in cash, and agreed to pay another $700 million upon achievement of certain milestones.

Syncona was also positioned to benefit from any future commercialisation of Gyroscope's lead programme via a low single digit royalty on future sales revenue.

'The transaction generates upfront cash proceeds of $442 million (£325 million) for Syncona's holding in Gyroscope2, further strengthening Syncona's capital base as it continues to build and fund its portfolio of life science companies over the long-term,' the company said.


