StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher Friday on signs of consumer strength after data showed the biggest monthly increase in retail sales since April.
At 0839, the benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.30% to 7,560.30.
NatWest fell 1.7% to 236.30 despite launching a £750 million share buyback programme after the high-street bank swung to an annual profit as total income grew and a lower than expected loan defaults boosted results.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax operating profit was £4.03 billion from a loss of £481 million year-on-year as total income rose to £10,510 million from £10,508 million.
Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline slipped 0.4% to £15.73 after it had voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a late-stage trial evaluating its potential respiratory syncytial virus maternal vaccine candidate, as well as two other trials investigating this candidate in pregnant women.
This decision was made following a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee based on an observation from a routine safety assessment.
Investment trust City of London Investment Trust gained 0.46% to 408.86 pence after reporting a rise in total first-half returns that were 'slightly ahead' of its benchmark's return, led by performance from food and retail stocks in its portfolio.
Property investment and development company Segro fell 2.9% to £13.15 after reporting a jump in annual profit following rise in the value of its portfolio and record levels of rental growth.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit swelled to £4.36 billion from £1.46 billion year-on-year, while net like-for-like rental income grew by 5.6% to £234 million.
Georigia-based banking group TBC Bank slipped 0.4% to £14.92 after annual profit more than doubled in 2021, underpinned by 'strong' income growth and an improvement in asset quality.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit rose to 809.0 million from 322.5 million as revenue increased 91%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.