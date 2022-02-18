StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher Friday on signs of consumer strength after data showed the biggest monthly increase in retail sales since April.

At 0839, the benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.30% to 7,560.30.

NatWest fell 1.7% to 236.30 despite launching a £750 million share buyback programme after the high-street bank swung to an annual profit as total income grew and a lower than expected loan defaults boosted results.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax operating profit was £4.03 billion from a loss of £481 million year-on-year as total income rose to £10,510 million from £10,508 million.

Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline slipped 0.4% to £15.73 after it had voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a late-stage trial evaluating its potential respiratory syncytial virus maternal vaccine candidate, as well as two other trials investigating this candidate in pregnant women.

This decision was made following a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee based on an observation from a routine safety assessment.

Investment trust City of London Investment Trust gained 0.46% to 408.86 pence after reporting a rise in total first-half returns that were 'slightly ahead' of its benchmark's return, led by performance from food and retail stocks in its portfolio.

Property investment and development company Segro fell 2.9% to £13.15 after reporting a jump in annual profit following rise in the value of its portfolio and record levels of rental growth.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit swelled to £4.36 billion from £1.46 billion year-on-year, while net like-for-like rental income grew by 5.6% to £234 million.

Georigia-based banking group TBC Bank slipped 0.4% to £14.92 after annual profit more than doubled in 2021, underpinned by 'strong' income growth and an improvement in asset quality.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit rose to 809.0 million from 322.5 million as revenue increased 91%.


