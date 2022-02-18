StockMarketWire.com - Kingspan reported a jump in annual profit, led by a rise in revenue following price hikes owing to raw material inflation.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose to €689.0 million €459.7 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 42% to €6.5 billion.
Acquisitions contributed 12% to sales growth and 11% to trading profit growth in the year.
The increase in underlying sales reflected a combination of strong price growth due to raw material inflation, volume growth due to ongoing structural adoption and buoyant construction markets worldwide.
Looking ahead, the company said its raw material prices which saw steep increases through much of 2021 remain at elevated levels with no evidence yet of this situation changing significantly.'
'Our trading outlook beyond the first quarter is less visible although the prevailing mood in our end markets, for the most part, remains one of cautious optimism.'
Kingspan also said it had signed an exclusive put option agreement yesterday to acquire Ondura from Naxicap Capital Partners and others.
The total consideration for the businesses would be €550 million payable in cash on completion.
Signing of the share purchase agreement, subject to standard French employee procedure and the customary regulatory clearances, was expected to complete in the second half of 2022.
'The acquisition of Ondura is expected to increase Kingspan Group EBITDA by approximately 7% on a full year basis,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
