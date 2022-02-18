StockMarketWire.com - Live events agency Aeorema Communications upgraded its outlook on annual performance, forecasting a return in profit in the first half of the year following strong performance in the US.
Aeorema said it now expected to report revenues of no less than £4.9 million for H1 2022, up from £1.67 million, exceeding the previously reported revenue expectation of £4.5 million for the period as previously announced on 14 December 2021.
Pre-tax profit was expected to be no less than £235,000, up from a loss of £287,676, marking the first profitable H1 in a number of years.
'Aeorema has benefitted significantly from a strong performance from its U.S. office, which opened during September 2020,' the company said.
'The office continues to grow and win new U.S. based clients to complement the company's existing multi-national blue-chip client base.'
Looking ahead, the prospects remain 'favourable and the company is confident that it will continue this trajectory into H2 2022,' it added/
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
