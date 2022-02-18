StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company AssetCo reported a surge in annual profit thanks to a £30.5 million boost from its legal win against Grant Thornton.

For the ended 30 September, pre-tax profit was £16.1 million, up from £3.4 million.

The capital position improved from £32.3 million to £56.1 million.

The company said its offer to acquire of River and Mercantile Group, which was announced at the of its financial year, 'strengthens our active equity capability and importantly provides a foundation stone to building a private markets business given its infrastructure investment team.'

'It will complement our existing presence in thematic investing with Rize ETF and our investment in Parmenion, a digital platform for the financial planning sector,' it added.




