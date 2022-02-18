StockMarketWire.com - Dry bulk shipping company Taylor Maritime Investments said that four of its ships were now fixed on new time charters, each at a yield in excess of 30%.
One vessel in the fleet had been fixed on a one-year time charter and three vessels have been fixed on short-term time charters of less than 3 months. the company said.
'As anticipated, sentiment is improving with the market rebounding post Chinese New Year after a pick-up in dry bulk activity,' the company said.
'As such, we're happy with this mix of a longer one-year time charter and three short-term charters, consistent with our strategy of increasing earnings visibility and extracting attractive yields from the market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
