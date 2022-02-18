StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company UK Oil & Gas said the legal appeal by Finch et al to overturn the December 2020 a decision that permitted the company to continue oil production had been refused.
'This judgment means that the planning consent for Horse Hill oil production was granted entirely lawfully and, as such, confirms that Horse Hill can remain operational until the end of its commercial field life,' the company said.
The company held an 85.635% operated interest in Horse Hill and the surrounding PEDL137 licence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
