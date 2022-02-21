StockMarketWire.com - Banking group NatWest confirmed that it had commenced a planned up to £750 million share buyback.
The programme would commence Monday and end no later than 21 July.
It was first announced on Friday when the bank released its annual results.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.