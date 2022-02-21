StockMarketWire.com - Marketing consultancy Next Fifteen Communications said it was in talks to potentially acquire rival Engine UK.
The company noted there had been press speculation about a deal.
'In line with its strategy, the company regularly assesses a number of potential acquisition opportunities at any given time,' Next Fifteen said.
'The company confirms that it is in discussions with Engine UK and its owners.'
'Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed to completion or as to how any transaction would be structured.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.