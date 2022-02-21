StockMarketWire.com - Marketing consultancy Next Fifteen Communications said it was in talks to potentially acquire rival Engine UK.

The company noted there had been press speculation about a deal.

'In line with its strategy, the company regularly assesses a number of potential acquisition opportunities at any given time,' Next Fifteen said.

'The company confirms that it is in discussions with Engine UK and its owners.'

'Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed to completion or as to how any transaction would be structured.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com