StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies said it had received a sweetened takeover bid from Agility subsidiary NAS.
The cash offer of 608p per share was higher than NAS's previous approaches of 510p and 460p.
John Menzies said it would be willing to recommend the offer, subject to conditions including the completion of due diligence and relevant regulatory approval.
NAS had confirmed its latest offer was final unless a rival bidder emerged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.