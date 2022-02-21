StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies said it had received a sweetened takeover bid from Agility subsidiary NAS.

The cash offer of 608p per share was higher than NAS's previous approaches of 510p and 460p.

John Menzies said it would be willing to recommend the offer, subject to conditions including the completion of due diligence and relevant regulatory approval.

NAS had confirmed its latest offer was final unless a rival bidder emerged.


