StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar owner Nightcap said it would open a new bar in Exeter in early April.
The Cocktail Club branded bar would be located at 23 Gandy Street, Exeter, and cover an area of about 3,400 square feet with a 2:00 a.m. license Monday to Sunday.
The site would have an unrestricted capacity of 200.
Nightcap had in January announced the signing of a new Tonight Josephine bar in Cardiff, which too is planned to open in early April.
'In addition to these two new openings, and alongside its existing 27 sites, Nightcap has a further 24 premises under offer or in legal negotiations and continues to see favourable market conditions for site acquisitions across the country,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.