Cocktail bar owner Nightcap said it would open a new bar in Exeter in early April.

The Cocktail Club branded bar would be located at 23 Gandy Street, Exeter, and cover an area of about 3,400 square feet with a 2:00 a.m. license Monday to Sunday.

The site would have an unrestricted capacity of 200.

Nightcap had in January announced the signing of a new Tonight Josephine bar in Cardiff, which too is planned to open in early April.

'In addition to these two new openings, and alongside its existing 27 sites, Nightcap has a further 24 premises under offer or in legal negotiations and continues to see favourable market conditions for site acquisitions across the country,' it said.


