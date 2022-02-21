StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Halma said it had acquired International Light Technologies for its environmental & analysis sector business Ocean Insight for $26.6 million.

International Light Technologies, based in Peabody, Massachusetts, USA, was a developer of technical lighting sources and light measurement systems, which were used in biomedical, environmental, agricultural, food and beverage, and industrial applications, the company said.

'ILT's focus on the generation and measurement of light is highly aligned with Ocean Insight's mission to use the measurement of light to expand scientific discovery, reduce waste and improve the quality of life,' the company said,


