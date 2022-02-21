StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Dechra Pharmaceuticals reported a rise in first-half profit as growth in its EU pharmaceutical business bolstered revenue.
For the half year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose by 59.% to £53.4 million year-on-year as revenue rose 10.9% to £332.4 million.
Revenue in EU pharmaceuticals, the company's largest business, grew by 10.5% to £206.1 million.
Looking ahead, the company said momentum seen in the first half of the year had continued into the second.
'Trading at the start of the second half remains strong, especially in our major markets which are returning to historic levels of growth as they normalise following the diminishing influence of COVID-19,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
