StockMarketWire.com - Platinum group metal producer Sylvania Platinum booked a 40% fall in first-half profit owing to lower output and prices.
Net profit for the six months through December dropped to $24.4 million, down from $40.5 million year-on-year. Revenue slid 19% to $69.1 million.
Sylvania dump operations produced 32,376 4E PGM ounces, down from 36,335 4E PGM ounces year-on-year.
The average gross PGM basket price fell to $2,966 per ounce, down from $3,184 per ounce.
Sylvania Platinum declared a 'windfall dividend' of 2.25p per share, to be paid in April.
The company said lower-than-planned run-of-mine and current arising PGM feed grades at its Western operations had affected production.
'Management, in conjunction with the host mine, continued to explore alternative feed sources and to implement processes to optimise feed grades and increase recovery efficiency at the affected operations,' it said.
The temporary suspension of operations at Lesedi extended through the first quarter and, subsequent to start-up, the plant incurred further downtime related to general water shortages at the Western operations during the second quarter, further exacerbated by the temporary tailings deposition strategy.
'Post period end, the operation commissioned a new water supply from additionally installed boreholes and commenced with commissioning of the newly constructed tailings dam facility that will further mitigate water shortages,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
