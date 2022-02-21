StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Pantheon Resources said it had recorded encouraging flow test results from a well in Alaska.
Flow testing operations had been completed at the Talitha #A well, with two intervals stimulated and flow tested producing high quality oil and averaging 45 barrels per day over a three day test period.
On the final day of testing, the well was flowing at a sustained rate of about 32 bopd.
'The company is greatly encouraged by these results and will provide an estimate of resource and recoverable oil in due course, once analysis is completed and the Talitha test results are fully integrated into resource assessments and future appraisal plans,' Pantheon said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.