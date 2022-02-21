StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LXi REIT said it made acquisitions totalling £57 million, representing a net initial yield of 5.25%.
The company acquired, by means of a pre-let forward funding, an office in Dundee that was currently pre-let to BT group.
Full planning consent for the office was in place, the agreement for lease had been exchanged and the property was being funded on a fixed price basis, the company said.
The real estate company also acquired five customer service, car storage and repair and maintenance facilities in Chertsey, Northampton, Newcastle, Carlisle and Cardiff, by means of a sale and leaseback with Cazoo, an online car retailer.
Each property was fully let to Cazoo Limited on a new, unbroken 20-year lease with five yearly CPI linked rental uplifts, capped at 4% per annum and collared at 2% per annum compounded.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
