StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson confirmed media reports that it was talks with entities related to Redical Holdings on terms for a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres.
There was no certainty, however, that a transaction would take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion was £120 million, which would represent a class 2 transaction.
A further announcement would be made if appropriate, the company said.
'Hammerson's strategy remains to realign the portfolio to focus on prime urban estates through disposals of non-core assets, to strengthen the balance sheet, and to re-cycle capital into its core portfolio and its development pipeline,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.