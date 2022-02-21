StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson confirmed media reports that it was talks with entities related to Redical Holdings on terms for a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres.

There was no certainty, however, that a transaction would take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion was £120 million, which would represent a class 2 transaction.

A further announcement would be made if appropriate, the company said.

'Hammerson's strategy remains to realign the portfolio to focus on prime urban estates through disposals of non-core assets, to strengthen the balance sheet, and to re-cycle capital into its core portfolio and its development pipeline,' it added.


