StockMarketWire.com - Digital technology company Kainos said it had completed the acquisition of Planalyse BV, a private Netherlands-based company, for undisclosed amount.

Planalyse had been a Workday Adaptive Planning partner for over four years and provided its services to customers in Benelux, Spain and Portugal.

The acquisition further 'strengthens Kainos' Workday Adaptive Planning delivery capabilities across Europe,' the company said.




