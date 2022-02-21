StockMarketWire.com - Digital technology company Kainos said it had completed the acquisition of Planalyse BV, a private Netherlands-based company, for undisclosed amount.
Planalyse had been a Workday Adaptive Planning partner for over four years and provided its services to customers in Benelux, Spain and Portugal.
The acquisition further 'strengthens Kainos' Workday Adaptive Planning delivery capabilities across Europe,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.