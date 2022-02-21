StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseased focused Synairgen said it had recorded disappointing trial results for a potential Covid-19 treatment.
A phase-three trial of the treatment candidate SNG001 in patients hospitalised with Covid-19 did not meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints.
'While we are disappointed by the overall outcome, SNG001 has been administered to hospitalised patients on top of standard of care which changed substantially between our phase-two and phase-three trials,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'This improvement in patient care may have compromised the potential of SNG001 to show a clinical benefit in respect of the endpoints for this study, which were not met.'
'Despite this we have observed an encouraging trend in prevention of progression to severe disease and death, which we strongly believe merits further investigation in a platform trial.'
'We are now analysing the full dataset to better understand all the findings.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
