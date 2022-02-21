StockMarketWire.com - Sports and leisure equipment group Tandem said it had appointed Martin Fisher as its e-commerce and supply chain director.
Fisher had served as managing director of Tandem subsidiary Expressco Direct since 2016.
He previously was head of e-commerce at The Fitness Superstore between 2013 and 2016.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
