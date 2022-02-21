StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Anglo American reported record annual profitability as revenue surged on rising production and commodity prices.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, grew 161% to ZAR108,438 million as sales climbed 99% to ZAR214,568 million.
Total platinum group metals production was up 13% to 4.3 million ounces.
A final dividend of ZAR125 a share was declared, which included a special dividend of ZAR76.
Looking ahead, the company said that refined production guidance for 2022 had been revised to 4.2-to-4.6 million PGM (platinum group metals) ounces, to 'reflect the expected metal-in-concentrate production, the processing of the lower WIP inventory, and the scheduled Polokwane smelter rebuild,' the company said.
Metal in concentrate production was expected in a range of 4.1-to-4.5 million ounces.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
