StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo said it was commencing the third phase of its £4.5 billion share buyback programme.

The company planned to buy back shares with an aggregate value of up to £1.7 billion, of which the repurchase of shares with an aggregate value of up to £1.4 billion will be completed by 30 June 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com