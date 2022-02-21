StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention products group Tristel said its first-half profit more than halved after its sales slipped 7% and it wrote down the value of discontinued assets.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December fell to £1 million, down from £2.4 million year-on-year.
Revenue declined to £13.6 million, down from £14.7 million.
Tristel held its interim dividend steady at 2.62p per share.
The company said it had refocused its business as it exits the pandemic, which had sparked increased demand for infection prevention.
Tristel said it had discontinued the manufacture and sale of most products in its Anistel and Crystel ranges.
'The discontinued operations command substantially lower margins, and the board considers that they will not contribute to future revenue growth without significant investment,' it said.
Write down of intangible assets associated with discontinued operations amounted to £2.4 million.
Adjusted pre-tax profit fell to £1.9 million, down from £2.6 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.