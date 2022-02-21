StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management firm Investec said it would retain a 10% stake in Ninety One to shareholders after distributing 15% of the latter's shares to shareholders.

The number of Ninety One shares each Investec shareholder would be entitled to receive in respect of each Investec share held was expected to be confirmed in a separate announcement to be released on or around 18 March 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com