StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said a late-stage clinical trial showed that its breast cancer drug candidate had improved progression-free and overall survival in breast cancer patients.

Destiny-Breast04 met its primary endpoint, where cancer drug Enhertu -- jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo -- demonstrated 'superior PFS (progression-free survival) in previously treated patients with HR-positive HER2-low metastatic breast cancer compared to the standard-of-care chemotherapy,' the company said.

The trial met the key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer regardless of HR status.

The trial also met the key secondary endpoints of overall survival in patients with HR-positive disease and in patients regardless of HR status at interim analysis, the company said.

