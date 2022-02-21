StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said a late-stage clinical trial showed that its breast cancer drug candidate had improved progression-free and overall survival in breast cancer patients.
Destiny-Breast04 met its primary endpoint, where cancer drug Enhertu -- jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo -- demonstrated 'superior PFS (progression-free survival) in previously treated patients with HR-positive HER2-low metastatic breast cancer compared to the standard-of-care chemotherapy,' the company said.
The trial met the key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer regardless of HR status.
The trial also met the key secondary endpoints of overall survival in patients with HR-positive disease and in patients regardless of HR status at interim analysis, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.