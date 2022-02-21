StockMarketWire.com - Retail logistics company Clipper Logistics said it had reached agreement on the key terms of a possible cash and share takeover offer from GXO that would value the company 920 pence share.
The offer included 690 pence in cash and a number of new GXO shares as would imply a valuation of 230 pence based on the trailing GXO 3-month volume weighted average price.
The offer represented 18% increase to Clipper's share price of 777 pence on 18 February.
'Clipper has confirmed to GXO that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms of the possible offer, it is minded to recommend it unanimously to Clipper shareholders, subject to the agreement of other customary terms and conditions,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
