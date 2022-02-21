StockMarketWire.com - Broadband supplier to rural areas Rural Broadband Solutions said more projects had been approved as part of the UK's Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.
The company also said that it was in the final stages of work to be able connect the first rural villages and towns to gigabit-capable broadband.
Company subsidiary Secure Web Services had recently had further projects approved by the scheme to provide services to rural areas of Shropshire, including villages and rural towns.
The most recent approvals included three rural towns, which were already part of the Dark Fibre loop built by SWS around South Shropshire.
The approved amount for the three towns as £1.8 million of the total £2.5 million.
Rural Broadband Solutions said the government was investing up to £210 million in the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme to support rural communities with the cost of installing new gigabit-capable connections.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
