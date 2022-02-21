StockMarketWire.com - ADVFN reported fall in first-half profit as revenue was flat as the pandemic-fuelled interest in the investment activity slowed.
For the six months ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £202,000 from £264,000 year-on-year as revenue was flat at £4.2 million.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.75 pence per ordinary share, which was in line with last year's dividend of 1.5 pence for the year as a whole.
'We have been a little more aggressive in investing for the future in this half with the addition to our offerings of new features and data, with a special focus on crypto,' the company said.
The company is set for a general shareholder meeting to vote on proposed changes including the removal of chief Clem Chambers as chief executive and the proposed appointment of Messrs Anthony Wollenberg, Amit Tauman and Lord David Gold as directors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
