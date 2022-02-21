StockMarketWire.com - Bakery manufacturer Finsbury Food reported a fall in first-half profit as higher costs more than offset a climb in revenue.
For the half year ended 25 December 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £5.7 million from £7.4 million, while revenue rose 9% to £166.5 million.
The company declared at 0.83 pence per share.
'Our overseas operations saw considerable, profitable growth in the first half, and we expect to see it continue to progress in the second half,' the company said.
'As a result of this sales momentum, combined with the positive effect on second half profitability of the decisive mitigation actions taken in the first, the board expects to deliver a full year performance in line with market expectations,' the company said.
Finsbury Food also said it had reached an agreement to acquire a further 35% stake in Lightbody-Stretz from Phaste, bringing its holding to 85%.
The company also entered into an option agreement to acquire the remaining 15% after two years
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.