StockMarketWire.com - Potash miner Emmerson announced the appointment of Jim Wynn as chief financial officer.

Wynn was most recently CFO of Moxico Resources, and previously was CFO of Rainbow Rare Earths and finance director of Avocet Mining, where he set up a partnership with Moroccan mining group Managem SA over the Tri-K project in Guinea.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com