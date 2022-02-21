StockMarketWire.com - Lithium developer Savannah Resources said it had finalised the process flowsheet for its Barroso lithium project in Portugal, a key development milestone.

Metallurgical consultant Minsol Engineering WAS satisfied that the flowsheet, which had been tested and refined over the past eight months, was now finalised and ready to be adopted.

The flowsheet would be used for detailed engineering studies as part of the project's definitive feasibility study and implementation.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com