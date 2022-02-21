StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Savannah Energy said it had entered into a gas sales agreement with the Central Horizon Gas Company, a subsidiary of Axxela.

Axxela was a major gas distribution company in Nigeria.

Under the terms of the pact, Central Horizon can nominate to be delivered up to a maximum daily quantity of 5 million standard cubic feet.

The agreement was initially for a one-year period but was extendable by mutual agreement.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com