StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Savannah Energy said it had entered into a gas sales agreement with the Central Horizon Gas Company, a subsidiary of Axxela.
Axxela was a major gas distribution company in Nigeria.
Under the terms of the pact, Central Horizon can nominate to be delivered up to a maximum daily quantity of 5 million standard cubic feet.
The agreement was initially for a one-year period but was extendable by mutual agreement.
