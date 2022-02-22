StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology group Smith & Nephew said its annual profit more than doubled, though its revenue growth slowed in the fourth quarter amid global supply chain challenges and the spread of Omicron.
The company also announced that chief executive Roland Diggelmann was standing down and would be replaced by Deepak Nath from 1 April. Nath was most recently head of Siemens Healthineers diagnostics business.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December jumped to $586 million, up from $246 million year-on-year, as revenue rose 14% to $5.21 million, though by only 1.5% in the fourth quarter.
Smith & Nephew held its annual dividend steady at 37.5c per share.
It said sports medicine and wound management revenue were above pre-Covid levels, but performance in orthopaedics was impacted by supply chain constraints.
Looking forward, the company said it was targeting underlying revenue growth in 2022 of 4-5%, or around 2.6-3.6% on a reported basis.
It added the guidance assumed some ongoing impact from Covid and that global supply constraints were likely to continue.
Growth was expected to be stronger in the second half than the first half of 2022.
Smith & Nephew forecast an expansion in 2022 of its trading profit margin of about 50 basis points.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.