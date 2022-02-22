StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Wood Group said it would take a writedown of around $100 million and delay the release of its annual results due to issues with a US missile defence project in Poland.
Wood said it expected to book the exceptional charge in respect of the legacy Amec Foster Wheeler project, Aegis Poland, to reflect management's latest estimate of the expected loss at completion.
'This reflects an updated assessment of expected recovery from the customer and the legal costs needed to achieve such recovery, together with increased cash costs of around $20 million to complete the project,' Wood said.
The project was expected to be operationally complete in the second half of 2022.
Wood said the release of its results would be delayed while an external investigation is undertaken, principally in relation to the historical carrying value of the Aegis Poland project contract.
'This work supplements an internal review initiated following concerns raised internally in relation to the Aegis Poland project,' it said.
'The additional investigation and review, which is underway, will necessitate a delay to the announcement of Wood's FY21 results, previously scheduled for 8 March 2022.'
'A further announcement will be made when the results announcement date is confirmed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
