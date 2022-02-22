StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer THG, also known as The Hut Group, said it was unaware of any notifiable reason for a recent fall in its share price.
The company noted there had been media speculation regarding a restriction of supplies to its beauty business.
THG said Dermalogica had not placed and was not looking to place any restrictions on its trading relationship with THG Beauty, including with regard to the supply of stock.
It added that revenue provided by its relationship with Dermalogica were 'de minimus' to the company at around 0.1% of its total sales in the 2021 financial year.
THG said it was not aware of any other key supplier to THG Beauty who had intended to reduce supply.
