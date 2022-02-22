StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan welcomed news that a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate developed by Bavarian Nordic had been granted a breakthrough therapy designation in the US.

Open Orphan had conducted a Phase 2, double-blinded, placebo controlled human challenge trial to assess the vaccine using its human challenge study model.

'The data from this human challenge trial was part of the body of evidence provided by Bavarian Nordic to the FDA in order to secure its Breakthrough Therapy Designation, which could ultimately result in an expedited regulatory review of MVA-BN RSV,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.

'This highlights a major benefit of human challenge trials, in that they enable drug developers to obtain Phase 2/2a efficacy data for their vaccine and antivirals candidates in a fast, cost-effective manner ahead of larger scale studies.'


