StockMarketWire.com - Hotel group Intercontinental Hotels resumed its dividend after swinging to an annual profit following a recovery in booking activity after demand was hampered by pandemic-fuelled restrictions.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit was $361 million from a loss of $280 million, while revenue jumped 51.2% goto $774 million.

'Trading improved significantly in 2021, with RevPAR getting closer to pre-pandemic levels as the year went on, profitability and cash flow rebounding strongly, and signings accelerating in Q4,' the company said.

Group comparable RevPAR declined 34% in the first quarter, then grew 151% in the second quarter, 66% in the third quarter, 71% in the fourth quarter and 46% in the full year.

The company resumed its dividend at 85.9 cents for the year.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com