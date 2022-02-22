StockMarketWire.com - Hotel group Intercontinental Hotels resumed its dividend after swinging to an annual profit following a recovery in booking activity after demand was hampered by pandemic-fuelled restrictions.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit was $361 million from a loss of $280 million, while revenue jumped 51.2% goto $774 million.
'Trading improved significantly in 2021, with RevPAR getting closer to pre-pandemic levels as the year went on, profitability and cash flow rebounding strongly, and signings accelerating in Q4,' the company said.
Group comparable RevPAR declined 34% in the first quarter, then grew 151% in the second quarter, 66% in the third quarter, 71% in the fourth quarter and 46% in the full year.
The company resumed its dividend at 85.9 cents for the year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.