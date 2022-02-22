StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said 'material landmark' net revenues had been achieved from the Wressle development in North Lincolnshire.
Union Jack, which holds a 40% economic interest in the development, said $3 million revenues had bee generated to Union Jack since re-commencement of production on 19 August.
Current daily production figures ranged from 600 to in-excess of 700 barrels of oil per day from the Ashover Grit reservoir, constrained on a restricted choke.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
