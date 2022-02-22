StockMarketWire.com - HSBC said it would launch a $1 billion share buyback programme after the banking group reported a rise in profit, underpinned by lower than expected credit losses amid improving economic conditions.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit was up $10.1 billion to $18.9 billion, while revenue was down 2% to $49.6 billion.
Revenue was hurt by the impact of lower global interest rates and a decrease in revenue in markets and securities services compared with a strong comparative period, the company said.
Expected credit losses were a net release of $0.9 billion, compared with an $8.8 billion charge in 2020, reflecting an 'improvement in economic conditions relative to 2020, and better than expected levels of credit performance,' it added.
HSBC declared an interim dividend of $0.18 a share, taking the total dividend to $0.25 a share for the year.
The company also said it would launch a further share buy-back of up to $1 billion, to commence after the existing up to $2 billion buy-back had concluded.
Looking ahead, the company flagged weaker performance in its wealth business in Asia for Q1 2022, but overall performance was expected to be boosted by rising interest rates.
The CET1 position was expected to be within the bank's 14% to 14.5% target operating range during 2022.
'Our net interest income outlook is now significantly more positive. If policy rates were to follow the current implied market consensus, we would expect to deliver a RoTE of at least 10% for 2023, one year ahead of our previous expectations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
