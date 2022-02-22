StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing platform Tungsten Corporation said it had received a sweetened takeover bid from Kofax.
Tungsten said that on Friday it had received a proposal from Kofax at 42p per share, above its proposal in December of 40p.
'At this point the board has not formed a view on whether they would recommend this revised proposal to shareholders should a formal offer be forthcoming,' Tungsten said.
Talks between the parties were ongoing, it added, with a deadline for Kofax to make a firm offer extended until 8 March.
