StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Antofagasta reported a jump in profitability as growth was boosted by rising copper prices that offset an increase in costs.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose 77% to $4.84 billion year-on-year as revenue increased 46% to $7.47 billion.
The jump in revenue reflected reflected a 47% increase in copper realised prices.
A final dividend of 118.9 cents per share was declared, bringing the total dividend for the year to 142.5 cents per share.
The company maintained its guidance for 2022, forecasting production to be between 660,000 and 690,000 tonnes of copper, 170,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold and 8,500 to 10,000 tonnes of molybdenum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.