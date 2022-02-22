StockMarketWire.com - Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties reported a 28% drop in first-half profit after a construction backlog caused by the pandemic cleared.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through November fell to £6.2 million, down from £8.6 million year-on-year.

Revenue slid 7.5% to £87.3 million after the company completed 197 private homes over the period, down from 299 year-on-year.

Springfield Properties increased its interim dividend to 1.5p per share, up from 1.3p year-on-year.

'We entered the second half on track for strong growth for the 2022 financial year in line with market expectations,' chief executive Innes Smith said.

'This confidence is based on homes completed, reserved and missived, and our highest ever revenue in affordable housing, giving us significant visibility over our revenue forecasts.'


