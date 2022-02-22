StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Hargreaves Lansdown reported a fall in half-year profit as new business wins waned.
For the half year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit fell 20% to £366.0 million year-on-year, while revenue slipped 3% to £291.1 million.
Net new business fell 28% to £2.32 billion owing to strong comparator as market events like Vaccine Monday in 2021, drove record-breaking stockbroking volumes, along with very strong net new client growth and net new business, the company said.
The interim dividend was increased by 3% to 12.26 pence a share.
Looking ahead to the remainder of its financial year, the company said it was now rapidly approaching the all-important tax year-end season.
'Combined with the launch of our latest national advertising campaign, "Switch Your Money On" we are well placed to increase new clients and net new business above the levels seen in the first half of the year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
