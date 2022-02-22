StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened lower on Tuesday after Vladimir Putin ordered troops over the Ukrainian border into regions in the country's east controlled by Moscow, triggering Western sanctions.
At 0824, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 49.87 points, or 0.7%, at 7,434.46.
Russia's entry into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was being seen by some governments as a possible precursor to a full-blown war.
HSBC shed 0.8% to 542.2p even as it more than doubled its annual profit to $18.9 billion, from $8.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of lower-than-expected credit losses.
HSBC also announced a $1 billion share buyback and brought its 'at least 10%' return on equity target forward by a year to 2023.
Wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown tumbled 15% to £11.065, having booked a 20% drop in first-half profit after an easing of stock-market volatility weighed on broking volumes.
Hargreaves Lansdown nevertheless declared an interim dividend 12.26p per share, up 3% year-on-year.
Accommodation group Intercontinental Hotels inched down 2p to £48.86 as it resumed its dividend at 85.9c per share after a recovery in demand helped it return to the black.
Intercontinental Hotels' pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to $361 million, swinging from a year-on-year loss of $280 million. Its revenue jumped 51% to $774 million.
Medical technology group Smith & Nephew gained 2.0% to £12.03 as its annual profit more than doubled, though growth slowed in the fourth quarter amid global supply chain challenges and the spread of Omicron.
The company also announced chief executive Roland Diggelmann would be replaced by Deepak Nath, a former head of Siemens Healthineers' diagnostics business, from 1 April.
Chile-focused copper play Antofagasta firmed 1.1% to £14.115, having reported a jump in profits supported by rising copper prices that offset an increase in costs.
Antofagasta maintained its guidance for 2022, forecasting production of between 660,000 and 690,000 tonnes of copper, 170,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold and 8,500 to 10,000 tonnes of molybdenum.
Engineering company Wood Group sank 12% to 198.7p on announcing that it would take a writedown of around $100 million and delay the release of its results due to issues with a US missile defence project in Poland.
The charge in respect of the legacy Amec Foster Wheeler project, Aegis Poland, would reflect management's latest estimate of an expected loss at project completion, now due in the second half of 2022, Wood said.
Online retailer THG, known as The Hut Group, edged up 0.1% to 103.53p after it said it was unaware of any notifiable reason for a drop in its share price, while rebuffing media speculation about supply issues at its beauty business.
THG said Dermalogica had not placed and was not looking to place any restrictions on its trading relationship with THG Beauty, including with regard to the supply of stock.
Diamond miner Petra Diamonds dropped 5.6% to 97.27p after its first-half profit fell due to foreign exchange movements, though its underlying earnings improved as it sold more exceptional stones amid a rise in prices. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.