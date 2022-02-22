StockMarketWire.com - Sensor system developer Transense Technologies swung to a modest first-half profit on the back of higher sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December amounted to £0.08 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.05 million. Revenue rose 35% to £1.2 million.
Transense said it was planning to commence a programme of share buybacks.
'These results further demonstrate the robust nature of our business strategy, with commercial income from royalties and probe sales increasing their contribution,' executive chairman Nigel Rogers said.
'These steady sources of revenue have enabled us to make further controlled investment into our SAW business, where the development of our capabilities continues in parallel with increasing prospects for future commercial success.'
'The board expects the company to continue on a high growth trajectory, with minimal additional spend and a consequential low downside risk profile.'
'With the availability of uncommitted cash and a growing distributable reserves balance, the directors plan to initiate a programme of share buybacks to address the short term effects of current market conditions and protect prospects for the delivery of longer-term shareholder value.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.