StockMarketWire.com - Consumer packaged goods company Coca-Cola HBC AG reported a fall in profit as rising operating expenses offset an increase in sales.
For the full year ended December 2021, pre-tax profit fell €417.7 million from €426.7 million year-on-year, while revenue increased 16.9% to €3.92 million.
Operating expenses increased to €969.8 million from €831.4 million year-on-year
Volume growth was 14.0% like-for-like, or 13% on a reported basis, led by 'the emerging and established segments as well as the strategic priorities in our portfolio,' the company said.
The company said it would increase targeted dividend pay-out ratio target to 40-to-50% of comparable net profit from 35-to-45% previously.
Looking ahead, the company said it continued to expect commodity cost inflation in 2022 and said it expected cost of goods sold per case increase, for the full year to be towards the upper end of of the high-single digit range.
'We anticipate this will be a more significant headwind in H1 than in H2,' it added.
