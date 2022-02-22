StockMarketWire.com - Marketing platform System1 warned that its annual profit would be about £1 million below its previous expectations due to a sales shortfall.
The company said revenue for the year through March was now expected to be about £1 million short of management's previous forecasts.
'This is due to a sudden and unanticipated reduction in the forecast for bespoke consultancy project sales in the US,' it said.
'Management is taking rapid action to address the consultancy sales performance in the US.'
'As a consequence of the lower consultancy revenues, we now expect profit before tax for the final quarter and the year as a whole to be about £1 million below the current market expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
