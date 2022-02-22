StockMarketWire.com - Ventilation systems maker Titon warned that its annual results would be significantly lower than previous expectations due to supply chain pressures such as materials, components and labour shortages.
'We continue to work hard to overcome these challenges but expect conditions to be difficult until at least the middle of 2022,' the company said in a trading update for the year through September.
'We remain optimistic that when supply chain issues ease, we will see a return to good demand for our ventilation systems products.'
'The changes in building regulations that were announced in December 2021 should also see increases in sales of our hardware products in the second half of our financial year.
Titon said UK and European revenues for the first four months of its financial year were slightly higher year-on-year, but the supply chain issues had hurt its margins.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.