StockMarketWire.com - Cloud computing company Beeks Financial Cloud upgraded its outlook on performance after winning a five-year contract worth an initial $5 million from a North American bank for its recently launched proximity cloud offering.
'The value of this contract means that the board anticipates revenue for the full year to be slightly ahead of the recently upwardly revised expectations, with the additional profits to be further invested into the offering in order to support the strong pipeline of opportunities ahead,' the company said.
Proximity Cloud is a private cloud environment for financial markets that is fully optimised for low latency trading conditions and built with security and compliance at the forefront.
